Garbage collection to resume Monday in areas not under evac order or alert

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan announced Sunday evening residential curbside collection of garbage and recycling will resume Monday.

Residents in evacuation alert and order areas, however, will not have curbside collection. Curbside yard waste will not be collected at this time anywhere in the region.

Curbside collection was suspended on August 18, following the closure of the Glenmore Landfill due to wildfire. An alternative solution has been identified so that residential curbside garbage collection can resume. Curbside recycling collection will also continue.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we identified a solution for garbage and recycling, says Travis Kendell, RDCO Manager of Engineering Services. “While a temporary answer is in place, we ask for your continued understanding as delays in collection may occur.”

Residents should put their carts onto the street on their scheduled days, but should return them to their property if waste is not collected by 7:00 p.m.

Residents whose garbage and recycling was missed on Friday, August 18, are asked to bring their carts back to the curb for collection on Monday, August 21.

Residents on alert are asked to store garbage, yard waste and recyclables in a garage or away from the outside of their home where it may pose a fire risk.

At this time, the Glenmore Landfill remains closed, including to all commercial haulers until further notice.

“There are still hazards present in the Glenmore Landfill due to the Clifton/McKinley Wildfire,” says Scott Hoekstra, Glenmore landfill and Compost Operations Manager. “Our teams are hard at work to return to normal operations and will reopen the landfill once it is safe to do so.”

The Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre in West Kelowna on Asquith Road also remains closed until further notice.

ORIGINAL 5 p.m.

Curbside garbage collection remains paused across much of the Central Okanagan due to fire activity, including a fire burning at the Glenmore Landfill.

The Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre in West Kelowna is also closed until further notice.

"Given the dynamic fire situation in the region, all residents should be prepared to store garbage, yard waste and recyclables for days to weeks. Wherever possible, please store garbage, yard waste and recyclables in a garage or away from the outside of your home where it may pose a fire risk," said the RDCO.

The pause that was announced Friday impacts Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland and will remain in place until further notice.

In Lake Country, garbage collection will go ahead in areas not under evacuation order or alert.

The District of Lake Country is also asking residents not within evacuation areas to turn off sprinklers.

"Decreased pressure flows will impact fire fighting efforts," the municipality said.