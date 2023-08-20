Fire conditions across the region stops garbage collection

Photo: Contributed

Due to the extreme fire conditions across the region and the closure of the Glenmore Landfill, all curbside collection of garbage, yard waste, and recycling is suspended until further notice across Kelowna.

The Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre in West Kelowna is also closed until further notice.

"Given the dynamic fire situation in the region, all residents should be prepared to store garbage, yard waste, and recyclables for days to weeks. Wherever possible, please store garbage, yard waste, and recyclables in a garage or away from the outside of your home where it may pose a fire risk," the RDCO said on their website.

The District of Lake Country has also halted collection in some areas.

"Recycling and garbage collection will continue in all areas not under alert or evacuation. Yard waste collection," an update said.

District of Lake Country activity programming is canceled for the week of August 21-25. Cancellations include all activities, including fitness classes, swimming lessons, and gym programs.

If your property is not within the evacuation area, you are asked to please turn off your sprinklers immediately. Decreased pressure flows will impact firefighting efforts.