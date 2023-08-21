Environment Canada says 5 to 10 millimetres of rain possible for Monday night into Tuesday

Madison Reeve

There is good news in the forecast.

Environment Canada says rain is likely this week, which will surely help the firefight across the Okanagan.

"We are going to be seeing moisture from Hurricane Hilary, but also an offshore upper low system that is going to help drive the southerly winds and increase some of that moisture through the Okanagan as well," said meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

Rain is possible for Monday night into Tuesday.

"It seems like... seeing 5 to 10 millimetres isn't out of the question. I mean, that might be a little bit hopeful, but we could be seeing some showers in the Okanagan," he added.

At a press conference on Sunday morning, Jerrad Schroeder with the BC Wildfire Service said cooler temperatures will help mitigate the effects of the wind.

"Moderated temperatures coupled with high winds will still have impacts. The orientation of this valley still means that a lot of the downslope and valley-driven type winds will have an impact, but fortunately, with the more moderated temperatures in that mid-20 range and the higher humidities we are seeing, that does have a positive impact."

"While the winds do remain a concern, it won't be like what it has been initially driving these fires. It will be moderated."

Temperatures will hover around 24°C until Wednesday and then climb back up to 26°C by the weekend.

The air quality index sits at a 10 + which is the highest on the index and means the air is hazardous to those outdoors.