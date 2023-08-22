Women’s shelter fundraiser is about more than money, it’s about raising awareness

Photo: Cindy White The Rotary Centre for the Arts will host a fundraiser for the Kelowna Women's Shelter on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna will showcase art and performances inspired by domestic abuse survivors on Friday, August 25 from 5-8 p.m.

It’s the second iteration of the Daisy Story Project, a fundraiser for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter. But it’s about a lot more than raising money.

“We don’t have a dollar amount in mind. A lot of the projects that we do and the events that we do all come from a place of awareness raising above most things,” said shelter executive director Alison McLauchlan. “Our job is to give light and a voice to women’s stories through art.”

She wants people to come out and hear the stories to dispel some of the myths and stereotypes about domestic abuse.

McLauchlan says there is still great pressure on the organization despite the fact a new transitional housing project in West Kelowna is nearly ready to open and with the announcement of plans to build another shelter in Kelowna.

“As always with shelters across Canada, the turn away numbers are just phenomenal to look at when you see how many women and children are in need of leaving violence and abuse. The Shelter network is full due to a lack of space.”

McLauchlan adds that opening more beds won’t stem the tide until the root causes of domestic violence are addressed.

“We’re not having the conversations that we need to be having. we’re not making the systemic changes and systematic changes that we need to. So, we’re very grateful to have extra shelter space, however, we need to be changing the conversations that we’re having,” she said.

That’s why the stories being shared at the Daisy Story Project are so critical.

Tickets for the Aug. 25 event are available through Eventbrite. The price includes a free drink, hor d oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages donated by The Two Brothers Mexican Restaurant in West Kelowna and Casa De Frida Mexican restaurant in Kelowna.