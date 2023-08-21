Room at the Inn: BC Hotel Association says it’s ready to accommodate fire evacuees

Photo: Brayden Ursel Evacuees at Prospera Place on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2023.

There is room at the inn.

The BC Hotel Association says its members have space to accommodate wildlife evacuees, firefighters and other emergency responders. Some rooms had already opened prior to the wildfire emergency in the Central Okanagan.

“Due to the fires and air quality, hotels from Osoyoos to Kamloops saw significant cancellations last week, which really leaned in (our)favour when the fire really broke out on Thursday. So there is availability,” explains hotel association CEO Ingrid Jarrett.

The association is working directly with BC Emergency Support Services and Emergency Management BC to allocate and quantify how many beds are available and where and placing evacuees in those rooms.

“So, that is ongoing and that is a lot of work and there are many, many hotels, motels, inns and B&Bs that have availability right now. Because of the travel restriction and people really understand when it is essential travel only that we need to protect that accommodation for evacuees and our Kelowna resident,” said Jarrett.

The association is coordinating the running totals on vacancies but she says evacuees need to register online with ESS to get connected with a provider. “Today we will send another report out so that they will be able to say exactly for the next five days or the next week what their availability is. ESS has that and then they place people directly.”

Prospera Place in Kelowna has been serving as an emergency shelter for those forced out of their homes who had nowhere else to go. Jarrett notes that the best thing for evacuees to do is to stay with friends and family, if at all possible.

“Many, many people can’t do that and we are here to support safe shelter and we always are,” she adds. “So you need to go to ESS, you need to get a (registration) number and then you can get to the hotel.

“And we really look forward to taking good care of them and making sure that we do everything we can to make sure they’re comfortable and that during this crisis people are well looked after.”

Castanet was contacted by a woman who said she was calling around and, as of late Sunday morning, the Dilworth Inn and Recreation Inn & Suites in Kelowna had about 80 rooms open.

Lee Portas lives in Upper Mission and said they have two rooms in their home on Cavell Place for firefighters or others helping out with the wildfire emergency.

“We’ll take pets too if they need. No cats. I think our dog would go crazy, but a dog, for sure, we’ll take,” she said. Anyone interested can call her at 780-886-1295.

She’s just one example of the hundreds across the Southern Interior and beyond who are offering rooms in their homes, or space on their properties for RVs, campers and livestock.

A new group has popped up on Facebook that is helping connect people. Some off the offers are coming from as far away as Alberta, even though that province is already putting up many of the evacuees from the fires threatening Yellowknife.

As for those who had had to scrub their travel plans to the Southern Interior because of the provincial order banning people from staying in temporary accommodations for non-essential purposes until Sept. 4., Jarrett is asking for patience.

“We have, unfortunately, significant history with this over the last three years of a pandemic.

“We recommend flexibility with refunds. We are finding many people actually just want to move the dates of their arrival or come next year, or whenever that may be. I think between the guest and what works for them, the traveller and the property. We’re really encouraging flexibility when it comes to refunds, cancellation or rebooking.”

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas pointed out that now is not the time to have tourists in the streets as firefighters are trying to move around the community in an efficient way.

“We are in an emergency situation, so we’re just requesting that you take that into consideration and look at coming back and visiting us at another time when we do show our best,” said Dyas.