RCMP increasing proactive efforts to look after evacuated homes in the Okanagan

RCMP say they've only had a few "minor concerns" reported in evacuated areas in the Okanagan so far.

Despite receiving a few calls regarding suspicious individuals, there have been "limited reports of property theft" in the affected areas, according to Cpl. James Grandy of the RCMP Southeast District.

“Our officers did encounter a couple suspicious people near a particular checkpoint, who were identified and turned away,” Cpl. Grandy said in a press release. “I can confirm there have been no substantiated reports of property thefts occurring within the protected areas”.

In light of the current wildfire event, local detachments have been strengthened by additional officers from across the province and Grandy says a substantial increase in visible policing presence will be noticeable.

“We’re truly appreciative of the efforts of those in the community who have called to report suspicious people or circumstances," Grandy added. “With the tremendous complement of additional policing supports, we assure you that we will respond to those reports timely and effectively.”

Police strongly advise any individuals who don’t have the authorization to be within the impacted areas to stay away.

"This ensures frontline personnel can effectively continue their vital work in protecting lives, and properties, and supporting the ongoing wildfire fighting efforts."

RCMP said all members who are serving locally will be actively patrolling the affected communities, helping with any further evacuations, and relieving local frontline officers.

"This will allow for our local officers to focus on their regular policing duties ensuring the community remains safe during this challenging time."