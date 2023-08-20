A few commercial flights to resume Sunday night at YLW

Photo: Marcus Daniel Francis Johnstone-McKinney

UPDATE: 7:25 p.m.

Kelowna International Airport will be operating several commercial flights on Sunday evening, beginning at 9 p.m.

Airport director Sam Sammadar says operations will resume until 2:30 a.m.

"We have a limited schedule for tonight, starting just after 9 p.m. We have about 12 to 14 flights," he said.

Departing flights include destinations such as Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto.

Sammadar says during the day, YLW is still under restrictions.

Once BCWS aircraft are no longer able to fly when it gets dark, airport operations can resume for a short time.

"We might even have more services up [tomorrow evening]," Sammadar added.

ORIGINAL: 11:38 a.m.

Kelowna International Airport is closed for the third day in a row due to intense wildfire activity near YLW airspace.

"We do have limited flights scheduled starting at 9 p.m. until 1:30 a.m Monday morning," Sammadar says.

The airport was closed on Friday morning by Nav Canada and remains closed Sunday morning.

YLW has been working with the BC Wildfire Service, NAV Canada, and Transport Canada to ensure the safe operation of flights in and out of Kelowna and has determined that airspace above the airport will remain closed during daylight hours. But when the sun sets and wildfire air support crews are no longer flying, some flights will resume. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for specifics.

Transport Canada and airlines determine the ability of flights to operate at YLW.

The status of flights scheduled to operate:

After 9 p.m. on Aug. 20, will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Aug. 21 will be dependent on the current status of area wildfires and weather conditions at YLW.

"YLW is having ongoing conversations with Transport Canada, Nav Canada and BC Wildfire Services to allow for some operations to resume. These decisions are dependent on wildfire progression and are made with the safety of the community as the key priority. YLW thanks passengers for their continued patience," Sammadar says.



If the airspace is opened to allow flights to operate out of YLW, flight status could still be impacted by weather conditions at the airport, such as smoke. Passengers are advised to continue to check with their airline for updated information about flight status before coming to the airport.



Passengers with vehicles parked in short or long-term parking lots at YLW will not be charged for any additional parking required due to flight cancellations.

Sammadar says the airport itself is open and has been open the entire time.

"The car rental companies have been very busy."

Sammadar adds the YLW fire engine, capable of firing water long distances, has been heavily engaged in battling the fires and has put on a ton of miles over the past several days.

"We have a transponder on that truck and we can see that it has been all over."

Sammadar says they have a crew of firefighters rotating in shifts to help fight the fires that broke out in Wilden and Lake Country.



The Province of B.C. has issued a state of emergency and is asking visitors to avoid non-essential travel to the Central Interior. Those travelling home or that are visiting for essential purposes can access the Okanagan region through:

Okanagan Airports

Bus/shuttle