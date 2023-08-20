While winds are expected to return, fire officials say it won't be to the same level as Thursday and Friday

Photo: K Douglas The McDougall Creek wildfire burning Thursday night.

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.

While winds are expected to pick back up this afternoon and into Monday, fire officials are optimistic that fire behaviour won't return to Thursday and Friday's levels.

Jerrad Schroeder with the BC Wildfire Service said during Sunday's press conference that while winds "remain a concern," cooler temperatures and higher humidity will help mitigate the impact of winds.

"It won't be like what it's been for what initially drove these fires in the first place, it will be moderated," Schroeder said. "But certainly it's not lost on us that winds will remain an impact going forward."

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund, Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting, Lake Country Fire Chief and North Westside Fire Chief Ross Kotscherofski all spoke about the reprieve their crews have seen over the past 24 hours as fire behaviour has calmed.

They noted they expect these conditions to continue through to at least Monday, allowing crews to get a better handle on the large fires burning in the area.

Environment Canada said gusts of up to 40 km/h are expected in the Central Okanagan Sunday and Monday.

ORIGINAL 10 a.m.

After a reprieve Saturday from the heavy winds that caused widespread wildfire destruction Thursday and Friday across the Central Okanagan, the winds are forecast to return.

Sunday morning, Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon told Castanet the winds in the Okanagan are expected to pick back up by Sunday at noon, carrying into Monday.

Sekhon said winds of about 20 km/h are forecast Sunday, with gusts up to 40 km/h, blowing towards the southeast. The winds are once again forecast to reverse direction Monday, and blow towards the north, with similar speeds as Sunday.

Monday's winds are expected to be more widespread, across the Thompson, Shuswap and Okanagan.

Strong winds were the primary driving force behind the explosive growth of the McDougall Creek fire Thursday and Friday, along with the new fire starts in Kelowna and Lake Country. Homes have been destroyed by all three fires. Gusts reached speeds of up to 60 km/h on Friday.

As the winds dropped off Saturday, fire behaviour calmed considerably. But if the winds do in fact return, that reprieve may have been short lived.

Sekhon also noted there could be some precipitation in the Okanagan's future. Due to the leftovers from Hurricane Hilary down the coast, along with an upper low that will move through the region, five to 10 mm of rain could fall over the Okanagan Monday evening through to Tuesday.

Upwards of 20 mm is forecast to fall further southeast, in the Columbian and Kootenay regions.