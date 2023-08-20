Number of properties taken off evacuation order, but will remain under alert

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Fire burns near Upper Canyon Drive N Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the evacuation order that had been previously issued for the Clifton McKinley Fire in the following areas in the City of Kelowna.

These areas will remain under an evacuation alert until further notice:

All properties accessed off Quail Ridge Boulevard including the Quail Ridge Golf Club, and the following properties in the UBC Okanagan District:

1033 ALUMNI AVE

1035 ALUMNI AVE

1137 ALUMNI AVE

1138 ALUMNI AVE

1144 ALUMNI AVE

1157 ALUMNI AVE

1159 ALUMNI AVE

1201 ALUMNI AVE

3177 ATHLETICS CRT

3211 ATHLETICS CRT

1088 DISCOVERY AVE

1238 DISCOVERY AVE

1250 DISCOVERY AVE

1260 DISCOVERY AVE

1262 DISCOVERY AVE

1263 DISCOVERY AVE

1267 DISCOVERY AVE

1291 DISCOVERY AVE

1311 DISCOVERY AVE

1331 DISCOVERY AVE

1337 DISCOVERY AVE

1060 DIVERSITY PL

1210 INNOVATION DR

1220 INTERNATIONAL MEWS

1240 INTERNATIONAL MEWS

1255 INTERNATIONAL MEWS

1260 INTERNATIONAL MEWS

1270 INTERNATIONAL MEWS

1290 INTERNATIONAL MEWS

1310 INTERNATIONAL MEWS

1323 INTERNATIONAL MEWS

3192 LOWER RESIDENCE LANE

3200 LOWER RESIDENCE LANE

3210 LOWER RESIDENCE LANE

3212 LOWER RESIDENCE LANE

1147 RESEARCH RD

1148 RESEARCH RD

1177 RESEARCH RD

UNIVERSITY WAY

3140 UNIVERSITY WAY

3142 UNIVERSITY WAY

3180 UNIVERSITY WAY

3187 UNIVERSITY WAY

3247 UNIVERSITY WAY

3272 UNIVERSITY WAY

3287 UNIVERSITY WAY

3297 UNIVERSITY WAY

3308 UNIVERSITY WAY

3317 UNIVERSITY WAY

3333 UNIVERSITY WAY

3348 UNIVERSITY WAY

3430 UNIVERSITY WAY

3132 UPPER RESIDENCE PL

3133 UPPER RESIDENCE PL

3152 UPPER RESIDENCE PL

3153 UPPER RESIDENCE PL

Residents on Evacuation Alert should be ready to leave their properties at any time.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

Kelowna’s fire chief says it’s a day to “take a deep breath.”

Travis Whiting says thanks to decreased fire activity, the Kelowna Fire Department is able to set tangible and achievable objectives today to make headway on the fire burning in the Clifton/McKinley areas and the northern edge of the city.

“We saw decreased activity overnight. We did have some flare ups and the crews were actively engaged in firefighting but it has really subsided this morning. My hands were cold, which was a good sign,” said Whiting during a live news conference Sunday morning.

He says his crews and the BC Wildfire Service are going to take advantage of the favourable conditions over the next few days to get a handle on protection of neighbourhoods and homes.

“Crews this morning were deployed with the mission to seek and destroy any perimeter fire around structures," he said.

“So what that means is as the fire has crept down into the neighbourhoods, we’ll be going neighbourhood to neighbourhood and working directly behind homes while the fire has subsided a bit to cool off and extinguish any fire on the perimeter of homes to create a guard and help bolster the defences.”

Starting today, Whiting says the department will be reaching out to people whose properties have been impacted by the fire. Still, he is not ready to let anyone back in their homes yet.

Additionally, the evacuation alert area was extended late Sunday morning to several more properties in Glenmore Highlands:

3850 Glenmore Rd

4000 Glenmore Rd

4100 Glenmore Rd

3790 Glenmore Rd N

3950 Glenmore Rd N

4240 Glenmore Rd N

Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at anytime.

A detailed map is available showing affected properties can be found at cordemergency.ca.

The fires at the Glenmore Landfill are still burning but good process has been made. However, smoke is expected to linger for quite a while, Whiting said, and assessments are underway.

Whiting cautions that there is a lot of summer left.

“I am very happy with where things are sitting today, but I don’t want people to think that the season is over. I want us to take the time now, while we can, to take the time to prepare for the next 30 days.”



ORIGINAL 9:25 a.m.

There was limited growth overnight on the fire burning in Kelowna's Clifton and McKinley areas, but the wildfire continues to threaten homes.

In a brief update Sunday morning, the BC Wildfire Service says the fire was displaying Rank 2 behaviour Saturday evening and was “backing downslope towards homes.”

The update did not specify where homes were being threatened, but noted the limited overnight growth on the fire occurred along the fire's south flank.

“BCWS personnel and structure protection task forces will continue to work throughout the day today,” the BCWS says.

“Priority areas are on the northwest corner and south flank to limit further spread. Structure protection personnel will be conducting structure defence and structure protection tactics, extinguishing active fire near homes and properties.

“Crews will also be going direct attack, to suppress the active fire’s edge in areas of open fuel types.”

Helicopters will also be supporting ground crews Sunday. There are 12 helicopters assigned to the “Grouse Complex,” which includes the fires burning in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country.

The BCWS has also recently updated its fire boundary estimate on its map, which can be seen below. The map shows the fire boundary extending south into the Wilden neighbourhood and as far north as the McKinley Reservoir.

More information is expected to be released about the fire during a 10 a.m. press conference from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, which will be streamed live on Castanet.