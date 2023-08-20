Limited growth on Clifton/McKinley fire, but homes still threatened

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Fire burns near Upper Canyon Drive N Saturday afternoon.

There was limited growth overnight on the fire burning in Kelowna's Clifton and McKinley areas, but the wildfire continues to threaten homes.

In a brief update Sunday morning, the BC Wildfire Service says the fire was displaying Rank 2 behaviour Saturday evening and was “backing downslope towards homes.”

The update did not specify where homes were being threatened, but noted the limited overnight growth on the fire occurred along the fire's south flank.

“BCWS personnel and structure protection task forces will continue to work throughout the day today,” the BCWS says.

“Priority areas are on the northwest corner and south flank to limit further spread. Structure protection personnel will be conducting structure defence and structure protection tactics, extinguishing active fire near homes and properties.

“Crews will also be going direct attack, to suppress the active fire’s edge in areas of open fuel types.”

Helicopters will also be supporting ground crews Sunday. There are 12 helicopters assigned to the “Grouse Complex,” which includes the fires burning in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country.

The BCWS has also recently updated its fire boundary estimate on its map, which can be seen below. The map shows the fire boundary extending south into the Wilden neighbourhood and as far north as the McKinley Reservoir.

More information is expected to be released about the fire during a 10 a.m. press conference from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, which will be streamed live on Castanet.