Evacuation zones remain stable in Central Okanagan; update due at 10 a.m.

Photo: Contributed A home in Glenmore on evacuation alert.

It was a much calmer night on the fire lines in the Central Okanagan as the wind stayed calm and the emergency operations centre stayed quiet.

There were no overnight evacuation alerts or orders, following a Saturday where only a single evacuation alert—in the Lake Country area — was issued.

The wind that caused such rapid fire growth overnight Thursday and through Friday dropped significantly Saturday, and fire behaviour calmed across the region. Jerrad Schroeder with BCWS called Saturday a "good firefighting day," relative to the terrible conditions the day before.

The thick blanket of smoke over the area has led to cooler conditions, with Sunday morning temperatures hitting a low of just 7 C in Kelowna.

Environment Canada is forecasting an uptick in wind Sunday, calling for northwest winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, in the Kelowna area.

The thick smoke that blanketed the Central Okanagan made it difficult to determine wildfire activity during the evening. The smoke has also made it difficult for fire officials to get a true grasp on the exact size of the McDougall Creek fire.

As of Sunday morning, there were about 10,700 Central Okanagan homes under evacuation order and a further 9,500 on alert. An interactive map of evacuation zones is here.

An army of firefighters from across the province remain in the region helping in the battle against the three fires that the BC Wildfire Service is now calling the “Grouse Complex.”

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. that will include comments from fire officials. Castanet will carry it live.

The provincial government on Saturday banned non-essential visitors in Kelowna-West Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon, following the declaration of a provincial state of emergency on Friday.