UPDATE: 7:00 p.m.

FortisBC said power has been restored to thousands of customers in Rutland after an earlier outage.

ORIGINAL: 6:25 p.m.

About 2,500 FortisBC customers in the Rutland area are without power after an outage on Saturday evening.

The power went out at about 6 p.m.

A FortisBC spokesperson said the cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but crews are heading to the area to investigate.

