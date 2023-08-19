Mounties from across B.C. flooding into wildfire-impacted areas

Photo: RCMP

The BC RCMP says officers from across the province are pouring into wildfire impacted areas like the Okanagan and Shuswap.

A statement from the force says residents should expect to see a “notable” influx of Mounties from various out-of-town detachments and specialized units.

Officers are being pulled from a range of divisions including BC Highway Patrol, Indigenous Policing Services, Tactical Troop and the federal level of the RCMP. Many are being flown into fire zones.

The RCMP says these additional officers will be helping with evacuations, safeguarding evacuated regions, ensuring secure evacuation routes and offering operational relief to local detachments.

"Our utmost priority is the safety and well-being of our communities. As additional officers arrive to the area, we urge everyone to exercise patience, listen to instructions from emergency personnel, and drive cautiously," says Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Southeast District RCMP.

Central Okanagan RCMP commander Supt. Kara Triance, at a news conference Saturday, urged the public to stay out of evacuation zones.

“This morning we had two individuals trying to force their way back into evacuated areas and they were escorted out of that area,” she said.

Triance urged boaters to stay away from wildfire zones.

“If you are out on the lake when you see emergency aircrafts in an area, you must leave. We need clearance in that lake,” Triance added.

“Our RCMP boat is actively patrolling and monitoring Okanagan Lake and those areas will remain fluid. So if we need to shift to the south end of the lake, that area will become the area that you need to move out of. If you are on the north end of the lake and you're seeing emergency response dipping into that lake to get that water that they need to actually fight this fire — you are not allowed to be in that area.”

Police also stressed that you can face up to a $100,000 fine for flying drones in wildfire zones, as they can interfere with firefighting aircraft.