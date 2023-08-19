Homes destroyed in Okanagan Centre area of Lake Country

Photo: Jon Manchester Evacuations underway in Lake Country Friday.

Homes in Okanagan Centre have been destroyed by the fire in the area, Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland confirmed Saturday.

The wildfire burning in Okanagan Centre was sparked Friday morning, and quickly grew through the community, prompting widespread evacuations.

“We have lost structures in Okanagan Centre ... they're presently fighting fires all around that area and trying to save them,” Ireland said during a press conference Saturday morning.

“Our fire team, I visited them briefly last night, and last night they were overworked and they're continuing to work hard.”

Ireland did not provide the number of homes that were destroyed in the community.

A resident who was in the area Saturday morning told Castanet that most of the homes in the Lakestone development remain standing.

“As far as I'm concerned, in all the Highlands and Benchlands area, all homes are standing,” the resident said.

“In the Watermark, the lower area, it looked like a couple homes burned, but other than that, all of Lakestone seems like all the homes are standing.

“The fires have died down pretty good, there's just some hot spots.”

Ireland noted that many homes were saved during Friday's firefight thanks to a recent upgrade to a water main in the area.

“We were able to save quite a few structures in Okanagan Centre because of our recent water main upgrade,” he said. “Literally two weeks ago it was commissioned and working and that increased pressure saved a lot of homes.”

BC Wildfire Service fixed-wing aircraft were assisting the firefighting efforts Saturday morning, making several rounds of water drops on the area.

Ireland urged boaters and others to stay away from the area to allow firefighting efforts to go unhindered.