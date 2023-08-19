Local charities, businesses and individuals step up to support evacuees, firefighters

Photo: Jillian Haris/ Mamas for Mamas

Dozens of individuals and organizations have stepped up to offer help during the wildfire emergency.

Evacuees should first and foremost register with Emergency Social Services for assistance.

But here are just of few local groups and how they are helping:

Fundraiser: Kot Auto Group is also rising funds for residents to support residents of Kelowna and West Kelowna impacted by the fires. They have started a GoFundMe that is already at $30,000.

"I will probably turn it over to somebody like a charity, but right now we are trying to collect the money and then turn it over to anyone who has lost their houses or had damage to their houses," said owner and president John Kot.

Childcare: Mamas for Mamas is offering free childcare on Saturday to families who are displaced by the fires. The poverty relief agency has set up at Trinity Baptist Church in Kelowna from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

"Mamas for Mamas has available drop-in childcare today at Trinity Baptist if you need support," said the charity on social media. Trinity church is located at 1905 Springfield Road in Kelowna.

The charity is also accepting diapers, wipes, clean and gently used clothing, including pajamas, as well as non-perishable foods.

Jillian Harris, a West Kelowna resident and Mamas for Mamas advocate, and a well-known designer, has been watching her home in West Kelowna closely over the last 48 hours.

"I have been told probably a dozen times that the farmhouse is gone and then another dozen times that it is OK. We still don't know," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so sorry to everyone who's lost their home. The last 24 hours have been absolutely unbelievable."

The Karma Market is closed Saturday because many volunteers are themselves on evacuation order. They hope to reopen it Sunday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Fundraiser: Mamas for Mamas is encouraging the community to donate monetarily. They will use the funds to help those who are displaced or who lost their homes. "Or we will be using these funds to help rebuild," Harris added.

More fundraisers: The Canadian Red Cross is also accepting donations to support evacuees. The United Way has an ongoing BC-wide fund for wildfire recovery.

RV Parking: Mamas for Mamas is also letting the public know that If you and your family need a place to park your car/truck RV you can head to 1200 Leathead rd (the old Toyota building).

The District of Peachland will temporarily allow overnight parking on Beach Avenue for evacuated residents facing wildfire threat. Potable water fountains are available at the Peachland Community Centre, Swim Bay and Lambly Park.

“Our hearts go out to our neighbours and friends who are facing this threat. We are all in this together and if we can help, we will," Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said.

Animals and Pets

Animals Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) and Lend A Paw Pet Food Foundation: if anyone was unable to bring their pets or livestock when they evacuated their properties can call ALERT (250-809-7152) and they can coordinate attempts to get the animals out.

Lend A Paw is asking that people drop off donations of food and other pet supplies at the two Kelowna locations of Tail Blazers, or you can make a donation through their website. More details.

Free food: The owner of three Pita Pit locations in Kelowna (Downtown, Rutland and across from the airport) and two Freshslice Pizza locations (Downtown and Orchard Park) is offering free food to firefighters, RCMP and members of the general public affected by the wildfires.

The owner of Made in India is also offering to feed people affected by the fire at any of his Central Okanagan restaurants.

The local Sikh temples are also open offering hot meals and a group of taxi drivers is making sandwiches to deliver to Prospera Place.

Castanet will do our best to update this story as additional offers for help come in.