It was another long night for fire crews in the Central Okanagan

Photo: Nicholas Johansen A home burning Friday evening in West Kelowna.

Cooler temperatures and calmer winds Friday night likely offered weary firefighters a slight reprieve, but the wildfires raging in the Central Okanagan continued to challenge crews overnight.

Heavy smoke, however, shrouded more of the activity of the fire when compared to the night prior.

Several more homes were lost Friday on the Westside, adding to Thursday night’s losses, but the intensity of the fire has not given fire and emergency officials the time to count the losses.

Thousands of residents from neighbourhoods in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country are evacuated from their homes. Evacuation map here. Evacuation alerts and orders continued to be issued late Friday while crews from across the province poured in to help.

The provincial government has issued a state of emergency and asked tourists to avoid wildfire impacted cities.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre conducted “pre-planning work” overnight and said more updates are expected Saturday.

Wind is expected to pick back up on Saturday. Environment Canada is expecting 20 km/h northwest winds gusting to 40 in the afternoon.

