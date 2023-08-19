Homes within City of Kelowna destroyed by fire on Friday

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.

Homes have been lost to the wildfire within the City of Kelowna.

During a press conference Saturday morning, Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting confirmed homes were destroyed Friday by the fire that's been burning above the Glenmore area.

“It's unbelievable watching the work that's being done by our firefighters and the amount of protection being put in place,” Whiting said.

“Coming into today, there's still a lot of fire activity in the City of Kelowna. The fire moving north is being worked on in conjunction with assets from Lake Country, up towards the north end of Lake Country.

“On the south end of the fire we have a bunch of assets being put in as far as structural protection and sprinkler systems into the Wilden area to ensure we have that whole area hardened if that fire turns back on us in the coming days.”

He noted that both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters from the BC Wildfire Service are helping in the the firefight as well.

The strong winds that drove the rapid growth of all the fires in the region over the past 24 hours have subsided somewhat, but Whiting said the danger is not over.

“As we move into these next few days, I want to make sure people don't underestimate that because we don't see the same level of winds, we still see a significant amount of fire activity," he said.

“We're going to be dug in deep working hard, over the coming days, weeks, to protect all assets that we can.”

While Whiting confirmed homes have been lost to the fire, he would not say how many homes have been destroyed. He did say the structural loss has been contained to a single area.

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations will be providing a live update at 11 a.m.

It will be streamed in this story.

UPDATE: 6:45 a.m.

Residents in Kelowna and West Kelowna who were actually able to get some sleep through the night are once again waking up to the sounds of helicopters overhead, as air support returns to fight the massive fires burning in the area.

Many of the thousands of people who've been evacuated in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country are waking Saturday morning, anxiously waiting to learn if their homes remain standing, as the rising sun burns bright pink through the smoky skies.

While evacuation orders came fast and frequent through the day Friday, no additional evacuation orders were put in place in the Central Okanagan through the night. The last orders in the region came in Kelowna's Wilden area at about 9:30 p.m. and in West Kelowna's Smith Creek neighbourhood just before that.

Officials have yet to confirm any numbers, but Castanet watched as several homes were destroyed by the McDougall Creek fire above Westside Road, near Highway 97, Friday afternoon. This came after much of Traders Cove and Bear Creek Road were destroyed the night before.

After the strong winds pushed the fire to the north Thursday and Friday morning, the winds shifted Friday afternoon, pushing the fire back towards a number of neighbourhoods. Satellite fire data shows much of the fire activity through the night occurred on the southern and western flanks.

The extent of the damage remains unclear, but the Rose Valley, Bartley Road and Shannon Lake areas were threatened. Castanet expects to hear from fire officials Saturday for an update on the overnight progress of the fire.

Meanwhile, two other large interface fires continue to burn on the east side of Okanagan Lake.

The fire that was started near Kelowna's Clifton Road Thursday night has spread east, towards Glenmore, prompting the evacuation of many homes from the lake all the way to Glenmore Road. Additionally, the fire has spread to the Kelowna landfill, closing the landfill, and prompting evacuations of UBC Okanagan and Quail Ridge.

The BC Wildfire Service has most recently estimated this fire to be 580 hectares in size.

Further north, a separate fire in Lake Country's Okanagan Centre area has also grown rapidly, forcing the evacuation of many homes in that area. Some of the evacuations extend all the way from the lake to Highway 97.

A full map of evacuation orders and alerts in the Central Okanagan can be found here.

Castanet will provide updates throughout the day on these fires as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Cooler temperatures and calmer winds Friday night likely offered weary firefighters a slight reprieve, but the wildfires raging in the Central Okanagan continued to challenge crews overnight.

Heavy smoke, however, shrouded more of the activity of the fire when compared to the night prior.

Several more homes were lost Friday on the Westside, adding to Thursday night’s losses, but the intensity of the fire has not given fire and emergency officials the time to count the losses.

Thousands of residents from neighbourhoods in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country are evacuated from their homes. Evacuation map here. Evacuation alerts and orders continued to be issued late Friday while crews from across the province poured in to help.

The provincial government has issued a state of emergency and asked tourists to avoid wildfire impacted cities.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre conducted “pre-planning work” overnight and said more updates are expected Saturday.

Wind is expected to pick back up on Saturday. Environment Canada is expecting 20 km/h northwest winds gusting to 40 in the afternoon.

This story will be updated as more is known throughout the day.