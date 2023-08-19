Kelowna's airport grounds flights for Saturday

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 10 a.m.

Kelowna International Airport says flights will remain grounded Saturday to allow for firefighting aircraft to work.

"YLW’s priority is the safety of the Okanagan community and supporting firefighting efforts taking place," the airport said in a brief statement.

B.C. has issued a state of emergency and is asking visitors to avoid non-essential travel to wildfire zones.

There have also been some cancellations at the Penticton airport, while other flights were added at YYF, so passengers should check with their airlines.

UPDATE: 9:48 a.m.

WestJet announced on Saturday morning that to the closure of Kelowna's airspace to aid firefighting efforts, they have cancelled all flights on Saturday, August 19, to and from Kelowna.

To aid evacuation efforts, WestJet has added an extra recovery flight scheduled for Saturday 2023, between Penticton to Calgary:

WS4726 YYC-YYF

WS4727 YYF-YYC

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Wildfires throughout the Thompson Okanagan are impacting flights at local airports, closed due to the need for space for aerial fire-fighting activity or heavy smoke in the area.

WestJet posted an update on Friday night in response to a Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM) issued by NAV Canada to assist firefighting efforts in the Okanagan region.

On Saturday, these flights to and from Penticton have been cancelled:

WS4720 YYC-YYF

WS4721 YYF-YYC

WS4722 YVR-YYF

WS4723 YYF-YVR

WS4725 YYF-YVR

On Saturday, August 19, these flights to and from Kelowna have been cancelled:

WS280 YLW-YYC

WS3160 YLW-YYC

WS3320 YVR-YLW

WS3323 YEG-YLW

WS3224 YLW-YEG

WS3155 YYC-YLW

WS3346 YLW-YYC

WS3119 YLW-YYJ

WS3260 YYJ-YLW

"We are working to notify all impacted guests and encourage them to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport," WestJet said in their news release.

The Kelowna International Airport confirmed on Friday morning that all flights in and out of Kelowna are currently grounded.

Nav Canada said in a statement on Twitter that all employees in Kelowna and the surrounding area are continuing to provide air navigation services in support of fire-fighting and emergency response efforts.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the wildfires, and those working to support the response and keep each other safe."

Castanet has reached out to Nav Canada for more information.