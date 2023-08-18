Environment Canada Air Quality index listed at 'very high risk' for Central Okanagan

Photo: Carl Shumka

Air quality in the Central Okanagan is at 10+ Friday afternoon as wildfires rage on both sides of Okanagan Lake.

The McDougall Creek wildfire has ballooned to more than 6,800 hectares as of Friday afternoon and the three fires on the east side of Okanagan Lake are also pumping smoke into the atmosphere.

The wildfire burning in the Wilden area has grown to 120 hectares and according to Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index, a 10+ puts everyone at a very high risk.

The elderly and those with other health issues or compromised immune systems are advised to avoid strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion.

The general population is advised to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

By contrast, the AQHI in Vernon is 6 and Kamloops is listed at 4 as of Friday afternoon.