Kelowna gas stations are backed up due to fleeing residents

People living in Kelowna are lining up to fill up their gas tanks as thousands are forced to evacuate their homes and their city due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Castanet received multiple tips Friday afternoon that vehicles were lined up out onto the road at multiple stations in town.

A video sent into Castanet shows several lineups of vehicles waiting for gas both northbound and southbound outside of the Petro Canada and 7-Eleven gas stations on Lakeshore Rd.

The Petro Canada in West Kelowna on Ross Rd. has run out of regular fuel.

A fuel truck may be on the way, but that is not confirmed at this time.