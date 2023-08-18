YMCA of Southern Interior BC is inviting evacuees to use its facilities for free

Photo: Alana Archer

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is opening its doors to assist households affected by area wildfires.

Those who have been evacuated from their homes can access Y-operated facilities including the Kelowna Family Y, Downtown Y and H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre, by providing ID with address to the front desk.

“Our hearts go out to those who have been displaced and are currently grappling with the uncertainty for their homes and safety,” says Allyson Graf, CEO and president of the YMCA of Southern Interior BC. "In an effort to support the community during these difficult times, we are opening the doors so that individuals and families can access a safe space for their health, activities for their children and showers if needed.”

Evacuated households will be granted complimentary access to the Kelowna Family Y, Downtown Y, and H2O Centre, including showers, fitness centres, swimming pools and simply a place to spend time together to escape from the stress of displacement.

Families with children will find a welcoming environment at the YMCA. The facility provides designated areas for children to play and socialize, allowing parents a chance to unwind while knowing their children are safe and engaged.

For fire-evacuated households, or those on alert, can access Y-operated facilities by presenting identification (drivers license or any other form of ID) that confirms their address within the fire-evacuated areas.

"We understand the challenges that evacuees are facing,” says Graf. “Our hope is that by opening our doors, we can provide a sense of normalcy and relief during this difficult time."