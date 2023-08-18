Fire chief concerned about falling embers given wind and dry conditions

Photo: Contributed The McDougall Creek wildfire burning Thursday night.

As fires tear through much of the Central Okanagan during this week's extreme wind event, embers appear to be falling on properties far from the fire line.

One Castanet reader said an ember had fallen on the roof of their neighbour's house on Alta Dena Road in Rutland and began smoking, before the neighbour was able to put it out. Others have reported ash falling across the Central Okanagan.

During a press conference earlier Friday, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said he's very concerned about the prospect of falling embers.

“Flying embers, because of the weather conditions and dry conditions we have out there, are a huge concern for us,” Brolund said Friday.

“We don't know that the fire jumped the lake from the west side to the east side, but it's very possible that it did, and that demonstrates just how far ahead of itself this fire can spot given the current conditions.”

Brolund said his crews are out patrolling neighbourhoods keeping an eye out for potential burning at people's properties, but noted there are things residents can do to reduce their risk.

“Things like removing straw mats from in front of your front door, or moving your wood pile away from your house that would trap those embers and start your house on fire, it's called FireSmart,” he said, directing people to the FireSmart website.