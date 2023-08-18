Precautionary Code Orange has issued at Kelowna General Hospital

Photo: K. Douglas

Interior Health has issued a precautionary Code Orange at Kelowna General Hospital.

Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, confirmed Interior Health had issued the designation during a briefing on the provincial wildfire situation Friday afternoon.

A designation of Code Orange means more patients could come into the hospital than can normally be expected.

Ministry response operations director Ian Cunnings cautioned the Code Orange Alert is only precautionary, saying there is nothing to indicate it could happen.

Interior Health also took the precautionary step of evacuating Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna.

While the facility is not currently on evacuation order as a result of the McDougall Creek Wildfire, but given its close proximity to the evacuation order area and out of an abundance of caution, Interior Health has evacuated the site.

The 95 patients have been relocated to facilities in Kelowna and Summerland.