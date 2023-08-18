Interior Health evacuates seven more Central Okanagan senior care facilities

Photo: K. Douglas

UPDATE 9 p.m.

Interior Health is in the process of evacuating seven Central Okanagan care homes due to the wildfires in the valley.

A combined more than 700 residents are being moved from the following care homes; Glenmore Lodge (Kelowna), Lake Country Lodge Retirement and Care Community, Lakeview Lodge Community (West Kelowna), The Vineyards Residence (Kelowna), Village at Smith Creek (West Kelowna), Highlands Retirement Residence (Kelowna).

“Care facility partners will determine the timeline for evacuations with IH providing support for specific requests such as transportation or beds,” said the health authority in a news release late Friday.

These evacuations are in addition to the relocation of 95 individuals from Interior Health’s Brookhaven Care Centre on the evening of August 17.

IH has established a phone line where families can receive updates on the location of their loved ones. That number is: 1-833-469-9800. Hours of Operation will be Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Leave a message afterhours for a call back.

Interior Health says no other sites are impacted at this point.

Anyone requiring emergency care should contact 911 or proceed to Kelowna General Hospital or local Urgent and Primary Care Centres as needed. IH is also ensuring community clients continue to have access to the health services they need regardless of their location.

“This remains a rapidly evolving situation and we are working closely with the municipality, regional district and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and individuals in long-term care,” IH said.

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m.

The Code Orange Alert at Kelowna General Hospital has been cleared.

An employee of KGH tells Castanet, "everything has returned to normal."

Interior Health had told Castanet earlier in the day that the Code Orange Alert was put in place out of an abundance of caution.

ORIGINAL: 2:34 p.m.

Interior Health has issued a precautionary Code Orange at Kelowna General Hospital.

Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, confirmed Interior Health had issued the designation during a briefing on the provincial wildfire situation Friday afternoon.

A designation of Code Orange means more patients could come into the hospital than can normally be expected.

Ministry response operations director Ian Cunnings cautioned the Code Orange Alert is only precautionary, saying there is nothing to indicate it could happen.

Interior Health also took the precautionary step of evacuating Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna.

While the facility is not currently on evacuation order as a result of the McDougall Creek Wildfire, but given its close proximity to the evacuation order area and out of an abundance of caution, Interior Health has evacuated the site.

The 95 patients have been relocated to facilities in Kelowna and Summerland.