RCMP, fire crews ask people to stay off Okanagan Lake so they can do their work

Photo: RCMP Flickr

Kelowna RCMP is directing citizens to stay off Okanagan Lake and out of the way of aircraft fighting the fires.

"There have been several boats on the lake attempting to get to areas within the evacuation zones. These individuals are putting themselves and emergency personnel at risk," states a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

Emergency crews, including the BC Wildfire Service have asked boaters to stay off the lake as emergency boats need to access different parts of the shoreline in case they are called on to rescue anyone who is trapped or to drop off fire fighting crews and equipment.

"In the last 24 to 36 hours this fire has been very aggressive. We are asking people to stay off the water. Steer clear of where aircraft are working. They need to be able to focus on responding to the wildfire not trying to dodge people on the lake," says BC Wildfire Service.

RCMP officers have set up blockades at the downtown Kelowna marina to prevent people from launching boats.