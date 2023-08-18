RCMP on lookout for looters in Central Okanagan evacuation zones

Photo: Rob Gibson RCMP officers block off Clifton Road at High Road

As people are forced from their homes on both sides of Okanagan Lake, there are concerning reports of looting in the evacuated areas.

RCMP tell Castanet that they have received at least one confirmed report of unauthorized people in evacuation zones overnight.

"We have responded to calls of unauthorized persons in evacuated locations. It will remain a priority for our RCMP officers to provide security in the areas that have been evacuated and we will be doing this through roadblocks and roving patrols," says Insp. Beth McAndie of the Kelowna RCMP.

"If you see something say something. We would like you to contact 911 if you see any suspicious activity and we will respond appropriately," Insp. McAndie said.

RCMP are asking people who have been evacuated from their homes, who have surveillance cameras and doorbell cameras to keep an eye on their properties and contact RCMP if they see any suspicious activity.

"We encourage that if you have that capability. It is a major priority for us to ensure that when you're evacuated from your home that we provide protection and security," says McAndie.