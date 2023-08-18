Residents placed on evacuation order in Central Okanagan seek info about homes

Residents of both West Kelowna and Kelowna put on evacuation order due to the McDougall Creek wildfire funnelled into Prospera Place Friday morning to try and find out more information about what’s going on.

The arena was set up as an overnight shelter for evacuees who could not find lodging.

“My daughter phoned and said hey, I can’t get through, the police have turned me around because there’s a fire in your area. You have to get out of there," said Willy Merenick, a Clifton resident.

"We looked up at the mountain there and there it was across the street from us, basically. We got out of there before anyone came banging on our door to evacuate us, but we’re just kind of hanging around to see what happens."

“It was about midnight and we had a couple friends offer up their place, but we thought we don’t want to impose on them at that time of the night and disrupt their sleep because they work, so we figured we’d sleep in the car and see what happens. We tried to get some hotels, but there’s nothing available, so we slept in the car, got a couple hours of sleep and now we’re trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Residents of the Wilden area of Kelowna, Major and Susan Ludding, spent the night in their car parked outside the IGA grocery store in Glenmore. They drove down to Prospera Place Friday morning with their dogs in the car.

"Just slept in the car just in case they said we could come back, but that’s not going to happen for a while. We’re just waiting to hear news…We haven’t heard anything and that’s kind of driving us a bit nuts," said Ludding.

“We have dogs, so we don’t want to go in there with dogs. I mean, we didn’t have an issue last night with sleeping in the car, it wasn't that big of a deal. I mean, there’s a lot of people worse off than we are, so.”

Anika Moen and her brother Noah, both residents of West Kelowna, spent the night sleeping at Prospera Place.

They tell Castanet they were the only people to shelter at the arena.

“We were at the evacuation centre in West Kelowna for six hours or until 2:30 in the morning and then we came here and stayed overnight. It was pretty much empty. It was just us. We slept on the floor in a sleeping bag and then I slept a part of the night in the truck. It was alright. It was hard to stay asleep.”

A McKinley resident and his family never slept at all, preparing to fight the fire the best they could before being forced to evacuate early this morning around 4 a.m.

“We spent most of the night, we were up until about 12 a.m. setting up sprinklers all over the house," said Ethan Turchyn from inside his truck. "Staying up, going on the roof and setting those up. Kind of worried right now, don’t really know what’s happening and we don’t really have a plan for what's going on now, so yeah. We’re just waiting for them to get some staff, open up and see what we can do, really."

Kelowna residents on evacuation order are being asked to register online for Emergency Support Services or in person at the Salvation Army, while West Kelowna residents are to report to Royal LePage Place.

Childhood Connections, located at 1505 Harvey Avenue, tell Castanet they've opened their doors for the day to families in need.

This is a fluid situation and Castanet will update when more information becomes available.