Homes evacuated in Okanagan Centre due to new wildfire

Residents in Lake Country's Okanagan Centre area have been evacuated.

A third fire has on the east side of Okanagan Lake has now been reported – this one near Lake Country. One Lakestone resident tells Castanet they were tactically evacuated by police Friday morning.

Lakestone runs along Tyndall Road and Okanagan Centre Road West.

At about 9:30 a.m., evacuation orders were issued in the Tyndall and Nighthawk roads area.

An evacuation alert has also been issued for the wider area around the evacuation area. A map of the evacuations can be found here.

Meanwhile, the largest fire burning on the east side of the lake was sparked below Clifton Road Thursday night. It has since made its way east through the night, and is now visible from Glenmore Road. It is currently burning north of the Wilden community.

A number of properties have been placed on evacuation order due to this fire. Most recently, the Shayler Road area has been evacuated. A full map of evacuations can be found here.

Another fire has been reported by the BC Wildfire Service near the McKinley Landing area.