All flights in and out of YLW grounded because of wildfires

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 10:27 a.m.

Kelowna International Airport has confirmed all flights in and out of Kelowna are currently grounded.

"The airspace surrounding Kelowna International Airport had been closed to allow aerial fire-fighting activity for the wildfires in the Kelowna area. The priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters," said communications manager Cassie Brannagan.

Updates will be provided at ylw.kelowna.ca/updates.

ORIGINAL: 8:38 a.m.

The Kelowna International Airport has been impacted by the wildfires burning in West Kelowna and now in Kelowna, in the Wilden and Central Okanagan areas.

"Due to wildfires in the area, we are experiencing some flight delays and cancellations at YLW," says spokesperson Cassie Brannagan.

YLW has been working with the BC Wildfire Service, NAV Canada, and Transport Canada to ensure the safe operation of flights in and out of Kelowna.

"However, the priority is the safety of our community and allowing access to the airspace required by the aerial tankers to support firefighting activities," says Brannagan.

Passengers are encouraged to contact their airline directly for updated flight information before coming to the airport.

"Right now, we've just had a couple of cancellations. So, I just know we have a few flight delays and cancellations. That's all I know right now," says Brannagan.