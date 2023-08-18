Properties in Shayler area now placed on evacuation order

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

Several properties in the Shayler Road area have now been placed on evacuation order due to fires burning in the McKinley and Clifton areas.

New properties included in the order surrounding Hidden Lake and Still Pond include:

Shayler Road

Shayler Court

Shayler Place

Private Lane access of Shayler Crt and Shayler Rd

Evacuees should register online and seek temporary shelter with friends or family.

A reception centre has opened at Prospera Place for evacuees requiring a place to go overnight.

UPDATE: 7:43 a.m.

A third fire is now reported on the east side of Okanagan Lake as embers blow across the water from the massive McDougall Creek fire.

The spot-sized fire is north of Okanagan Centre Road West, in Lake Country.

Two other fires sparked on the east side of the lake overnight, at McKinley Mountain and near Clifton Road.

Fire burns above Glenmore overnight.

ORIGINAL: 7:10 a.m.

It's been a long night for firefighters across the Central Okanagan, as multiple fires sparked in north Kelowna Thursday evening, following a day of rapid growth on the McDougall Creek fire on the west side of the lake.

While reports are still unconfirmed, one RCMP officer told Castanet there had been no structure fires on the east side of the lake through the night. The same cannot be said for homes on the west side of the lake though. The winds blew through the night, fanning the flames on both sides of the lake, and those winds are forecast to continue through the day.

While thousands of people were busy watching the massive McDougall Creek fire from the presumed safety of the east side of Okanagan Lake Thursday night, several fires were sparked just before 10 p.m. near Clifton Road and near McKinley Landing. Residents speculated burning embers had been carried across the lake from the McDougall Creek fire.

The fire that sparked below Clifton Road grew quickly up the hill away from the lake, forcing tactical evacuations in the area. At 11:30 p.m., a formal evacuation order was put in place, up to the McKinley Landing area, and at 1 a.m., a further order was made around Walroy Lake, near Glenmore Road.

The fire crested over the hill from Clifton early Friday morning and flames became visible from the Dilworth and Glenmore areas.

Friday morning, the large fire that was sparked near Clifton appears to be burning to the north of the Wilden neighbourhood. It's not clear if the other spot fires that were started elsewhere grew to any significant size.

An overnight evacuation centre was opened at Prospera Place overnight, where evacuees could shelter. Emergency Support Service reception centres are expected to reopen in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Vernon this morning.

Friday morning, RCMP officers are patrolling the area, blocking access to the Wilden and Magic Estates area. It appears that police may be letting residents through to Magic Estates though.

Details on the extent of the fire spread or any possible damage remains unclear at this time. Castanet will be updating this story as more information becomes available.