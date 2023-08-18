New evacuation issued in Glenmore area due to Clifton fires

UPDATE 12:35 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has place more properties under evacuation order in the Glenmore Road area due to wildfires in the Clifton/McKinley areas.

“These properties are being tactically evacuated by emergency responders,” said the regional district. “Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.”

An interactive map of evacuation zones is here.

Properties added to the latest evacuation order include

All properties west of Glenmore Rd N located north of John Hindle Dr intersection up to McKinley Rd (with specific additions)

Bennett Rd

Glenmore Rd

Glenmore Rd N

1570 Glenmore Rd N

1580 Glenmore Rd N

1700 Glenmore Rd N

2-1700 Glenmore Rd N

1850 Glenmore Rd N

2040 Glenmore Rd N

2070 Glenmore Rd N

2102 Glenmore Rd N

2140 Glenmore Rd N

2150 Glenmore Rd N

2200 Glenmore Rd N

2340 Glenmore Rd N

2410 Glenmore Rd N

2455 Glenmore Rd N (specific addition)

2470 Glenmore Rd N

2610 Glenmore Rd N (specific addition)

2655 Glenmore Rd N (specific addition)

McKinley Rd

2050 McKinley Rd

2175 McKinley Rd

2235 McKinley Rd

2245 McKinley Rd

2248 McKinley Rd (specific addition)

2265 McKinley Rd

2295 McKinley Rd

Paly Rd

A reception centre has opened at Prospera Place for evacuees requiring a place to go overnight. Evacuees should register online.

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.

There have been no confirmed structure loss on the Kelowna side of Okanagan Lake after fire ripped through the Clifton Road area overnight.

During a press conference Friday morning, Kelowna Fire Department Fire Chief Travis Whiting said his crews responded quickly to the area Thursday night, when multiple fires were sparked on the east side of Okanagan Lake. The largest of these fires grew up from the Clifton Road area, and has since come over the hill to the east. It's now very visible from Glenmore Road.

Whiting said the firefight went well, and crews were assisted by the topography and the winds. The fire grew largely to the north, towards McKinley Landing, and crews were able to protect homes in the area.

“Our crews are dug in around the McKinley area right now providing structural protection as these winds continue to drive this fire north on us and as the winds start to shift into other areas,” Whiting said.

“So far in Kelowna we have no confirmed structural loss and we are continuing to battle and ensure we protect every home that we can.”

Whiting said the fires sparked on the east side of Okanagan Lake were likely sparked by “spotting” from the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Whiting noted the firefight is far from over, as weather conditions are expected to remain windy and warm.

“We're in the thick of it, this is not over, we're in Day 2 of a fight that's going to go on for the foreseeable future,” Whiting said.

UPDATE 9:45 a.m.

Emergency crews have blocked Glenmore Road at John Hindle Drive Friday morning due to wildfires burning in the immediate vicinity.

The fire was sparked late Thursday night, presumably from falling embers from the McDougall Creek fire on the west side of Okanagan Lake. The blaze quickly spread up away from the lake, prompting evacuations in the Clifton Road area and other surrounding neighbourhoods.

Evacuations have also been issued around Walroy Lake, near Glenmore Road.

The fire came over the hill west of Glenmore Road overnight and is now very visible from the Glenmore area.

This story will continue to contain updates on the fire burning in the north Clifton area.

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

Several properties in the Shayler Road area have now been placed on evacuation order due to fires burning in the McKinley and Clifton areas.

New properties included in the order surrounding Hidden Lake and Still Pond include:

Shayler Road

Shayler Court

Shayler Place

Private Lane access of Shayler Crt and Shayler Rd

Evacuees should register online and seek temporary shelter with friends or family.

A reception centre has opened at Prospera Place for evacuees requiring a place to go overnight.

Click here for a complete map of areas placed on evacuation alert or order.

UPDATE: 7:43 a.m.

A third fire is now reported on the east side of Okanagan Lake as embers blow across the water from the massive McDougall Creek fire.

The spot-sized fire is north of Okanagan Centre Road West, in Lake Country.

Two other fires sparked on the east side of the lake overnight, at McKinley Mountain and near Clifton Road.

Photo: Contributed

Photo: BCWS

Photo: Robin Ottenbreit Fire burns above Glenmore overnight.

ORIGINAL: 7:10 a.m.

It's been a long night for firefighters across the Central Okanagan, as multiple fires sparked in north Kelowna Thursday evening, following a day of rapid growth on the McDougall Creek fire on the west side of the lake.

While reports are still unconfirmed, one RCMP officer told Castanet there had been no structure fires on the east side of the lake through the night. The same cannot be said for homes on the west side of the lake though. The winds blew through the night, fanning the flames on both sides of the lake, and those winds are forecast to continue through the day.

While thousands of people were busy watching the massive McDougall Creek fire from the presumed safety of the east side of Okanagan Lake Thursday night, several fires were sparked just before 10 p.m. near Clifton Road and near McKinley Landing. Residents speculated burning embers had been carried across the lake from the McDougall Creek fire.

The fire that sparked below Clifton Road grew quickly up the hill away from the lake, forcing tactical evacuations in the area. At 11:30 p.m., a formal evacuation order was put in place, up to the McKinley Landing area, and at 1 a.m., a further order was made around Walroy Lake, near Glenmore Road.

The fire crested over the hill from Clifton early Friday morning and flames became visible from the Dilworth and Glenmore areas.

Friday morning, the large fire that was sparked near Clifton appears to be burning to the north of the Wilden neighbourhood. It's not clear if the other spot fires that were started elsewhere grew to any significant size.

An overnight evacuation centre was opened at Prospera Place overnight, where evacuees could shelter. Emergency Support Service reception centres are expected to reopen in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Vernon this morning.

Friday morning, RCMP officers are patrolling the area, blocking access to the Wilden and Magic Estates area. It appears that police may be letting residents through to Magic Estates though.

Details on the extent of the fire spread or any possible damage remains unclear at this time. Castanet will be updating this story as more information becomes available.