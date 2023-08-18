Severe thunderstorm watch and heat warning has now been lifted

Photo: Reynold Epp

UPDATE 11:12 p.m.

Environment Canada has now lifted all but the smoky skies bulletin.

There was a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the Central and North Okanagan which has now been lifted and the heat warning was lifted early Friday morning.

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m

Environment Canada says wind gusts are expected to shift drastically on Friday afternoon.

“Right now, we have strong gusty winds. The winds are about 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h from the southwest. That will continue for the rest of this morning. In the afternoon, the wind direction will change to the northwest as a cold front passes through," said Environment Canada meteorologist Yimei Li.

Li says the wind will be moving quickly this afternoon as well.

"The winds will still be very strong. It's bad news for Kelowna because the fire is spreading to the north. There is a 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon, with a chance of thunderstorms, which could potentially bring more aggressive winds. We could experience wind gusts of up to 80 km/h with thunderstorm activity,” she added.

Tomorrow, the Thompson Okanagan is expected to experience northerly winds of about 20 to 30 km/h.

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Central and North Okanagan as extreme fire conditions continue.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain," Environment Canada warns.

"Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road."

The storm watch is also in effect for the Shuswap, where major fires are also burning at Adams Lake, as well as the Arrow Lake area and West Columbia.

ORIGINAL: 5:40 a.m.

Cooler temperatures couldn't come at a better time for firefighters battling wildfires across the Southern Interior.

A heat warning for much of the interior including the Okanagan, Boundary and Kootenay regions has ended.

Environment Canada is forecasting daytime high temperatures only in the 25 C to 27 C with overnight temperatures dropping as low as 10 C.

The forecast across the region Friday calls for highs of 25 C with some sun and a 30 per cent chance of precipitation.

However, thunderstorms are also possible late Friday afternoon.

Winds, which helped whip the McDougall Creek wildfire Thursday are expected to gust to 40 km/h by Friday afternoon as well.

The McDougall Creek fire has grown to an estimated 1,100 hectares in size according to the latest information from the BC Wildfire Service.

No accurate size has been mapped for wildfires in the Clifton and McKinley areas that sparked late Thursday night.