Cooler temperatures forecast for the coming days in the Okanagan

Photo: Gregory Dahms

Cooler temperatures couldn't come at a better time for firefighters battling wildfires across the Southern Interior.

A heat warning for much of the interior including the Okanagan, Boundary and Kootenay regions has ended.

Environment Canada is forecasting daytime high temperatures only in the 25 C to 27 C with overnight temperatures dropping as low as 10 C.

The forecast across the region Friday calls for highs of 25 C with some sun and a 30 per cent chance of precipitation.

However, thunderstorms are also possible late Friday afternoon.

Winds, which helped whip the McDougall Creek wildfire Thursday are expected to gust to 40 km/h by Friday afternoon as well.

The McDougall Creek fire has grown to an estimated 1,100 hectares in size according to the latest information from the BC Wildfire Service.

No accurate size has been mapped for wildfires in the Clifton and McKinley areas that sparked late Thursday night.