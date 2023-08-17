Kelowna fire crews dealing with wildfire in North Clifton

Photo: Braydon Baker A new fire burning in the North Clifton area.

UPDATE 10:55 p.m.

A new wildfire that started in the North Clifton area has continued to grow up the hill and is now visible from North Glenmore.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations tweeted that it is aware of the situation. Castanet has spoken to residents who had evacuated their homes, but officials have not issued anything formal at this point.

Fire departments from Joe Rich and Ellison have been brought in to help.

One Clifton Road, Tracy Pokroy was sitting on her deck near Clifton and Lochview Road with her neighbours watching the massive McDougall lake fire burn, when her neighbour's husband called about the new fire that had started nearby, at about 9:45 p.m.

While she can't be sure it was sparked by embers from the McDougall Creek fire, she said “there was ash falling from the Westside for a while.”

A single tree first caught fire, but the new blaze quickly started making its way up the hill.

While no one ordered them to leave their home, Pokroy decided to leave their house and head to a friend's place.

“We can imagine emergency services are just stretched right now,” she said. “All of it is just terrible.”

She noted Clifton Road was packed full of people who had been trying to get a good view of the McDougall Creek fire, making their evacuation much slower than it could have been.

Photo: Contributed North Clifton fire visible from North Glenmore.

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.

The wildfire in the Clifton Road north area is growing and traveling up the hillside.

Fire crews are gathering in Wilden and on Upper Canyon Drive North.

Clifton Road is closed at High Road.

Residents who are leaving the area tell Castanet their evacuation was slowed by people who had gathered to watch the West Kelowna fire.

ORIGINAL 10:10 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is rushing to a fire in the area of Clifton Road North.

Details are limited at this point but police have also been called in to manage traffic.

More to come…