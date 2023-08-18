'All hands on deck': Evacuations ordered in Clifton area due to wildfire

UPDATE 1:45 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has placed properties in the Still Pond area under evacuation order due to the North Clifton wildfire.

“These properties have been tactically evacuated by emergency responders,” said the regional district.

An interactive evacuation map is here.

Properties added under this Evacuation Order are all properties surrounding Hidden Lake and Still Pond, including:

Begbie Rd (excluding 2050, 2080, 2130 and 2150)

Big Rock Crt

Hidden Hills Dr

Hidden Lake Pl

Hidden Ridge Pl

Long Ridge Crt

Long Ridge Dr

Still Pond Lane

Still Pond Pl

Twin Ridge Crt

Union Rd

Evacuees should register online and are encouraged to find temporary lodging with family and friends.

All reception centres in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Vernon have closed for the evening. An overnight shelter centre has opened at Prospera Place, 1223 Water Street, Kelowna for evacuees requiring a place to go overnight. Small pets caged or leashed are permitted.

UPDATE 12:40 a.m.

Kelowna fire chief Travis Whiting says fire departments from across the Okanagan and beyond are sending resources to help with fire burning on both sides of the lake.

“We've put the call out and people are coming from wherever to add their support, and it's much appreciated. It's we're gonna need everything we got just to keep managing this,” he told Castanet shortly after midnight.

Fire crews are deployed on Clifton Road, on Upper Canyon Drive and all the way to McKinley.

“A lot of resources on this fire, a lot of structural protection are being put in place and a lot of work being done to protect homes in this area,” Whiting said.

“It's all hands on deck between us and BC Wildfire trying to do our best to keep to keep everybody safe.”

While there have been some reports of multiple fires on the east side of Okanagan Lake, Whiting said the Clifton Road fire is the only one they are dealing with at the moment.

Evacuation orders were issued at around midnight, following up tactical evacuations. Heavy traffic in the area earlier in the night has subsided, which suggests many evacuees have already made their move.

Whiting said they have a long night, and following day, ahead of them.

“We've got really really problematic conditions that lead to these major fires and so we need people to be vigilant,” he said, explaining that people need to stay aware and be ready to leave when asked.

“They need to reach out to others in the community and offer help — help each other because a lot of people are being impacted here today,” the fire chief said.

“Definitely our hearts are with them. We're really hoping that the community helps each other out so that we can together get through the next couple of days.”

UPDATE 12:20 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations have issued evacuation orders to the Clifton Road North and McKinley neighbourhoods.

Residents along the west side of Glenmore Road from McKinley Beach to John Hindle Road have been put on evacuation alert.

An interactive map of evacuation zones is here.

Evacuees should register online. Evacuees are encouraged to find temporary lodging with family and friends, or visit a reception centre. The Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue is available as a place to go if needed.

Evacuation order streets include all properties north of and including Sheerwater Court, up to and including 2105 McKinley Road, including:

Arthur Court

Arthur Road

Bennett Road

Clifton Court

Clifton Lane

Clifton Road

Clifton Road North

Dewdney Road

Dubbin Road

Kyndree Court

Lochview Road

Lynn Court

McKinley Road

Paly Road

Prince Edward Drive

Sheerwater Court

Tina Court

UPDATE 11:35 p.m.

Multiple fires have been sparked on the east side of Okanagan Lake, with at least one growing rapidly through the Clifton area, forcing evacuations.

Photos and videos from the Glenmore Road area show a rapidly spreading fire towards the Clifton Road area. Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service map shows new fires near Clifton Road and north of McKinley Landing.

“We have reports of spot fires on the east side of the lake in the Clifton and the McKinley area and fire crews from Kelowna have responded to the area and they are assessing the current need on the ground right now,” said Laura Wilson, public information officer with the RDCO Emergency Operations Centre.

“We do understand that tactical evacuations are happening in that area right now.”

Castanet has learned some of the tactical evacuations are ongoing in the Wilden area.

The situation is evolving rapidly and Wilson was unable to provide details about the new fires.

“I don't have complete details right now about what they look like, but we have crews in the area and they are responding to those,” Wilson said.

She could not say if any structures have been impacted at this time. But she urged those residents who are being evacuated to do so quickly.

“It's a very, very busy night tonight and we need their cooperation,” she said.

Those looking for updates on the situation can keep an eye on cordemergency.ca or look for updates here on Castanet.

Photo: Contributed The Clifton North fire visible from Union Road and Glenmore Road.

UPDATE 10:55 p.m.

A new wildfire that started in the North Clifton area has continued to grow up the hill and is now visible from North Glenmore.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations tweeted that it is aware of the situation. Castanet has spoken to residents who had evacuated their homes, but officials have not issued anything formal at this point.

Fire departments from Joe Rich and Ellison have been brought in to help.

One Clifton Road resident, Tracy Pokroy was sitting on her deck near Clifton and Lochview Road with her neighbours watching the massive McDougall lake fire burn, when her neighbour's husband called about the new fire that had started nearby, at about 9:45 p.m.

While she can't be sure it was sparked by embers from the McDougall Creek fire, she said “there was ash falling from the Westside for a while.”

A single tree first caught fire, but the new blaze quickly started making its way up the hill.

While no one ordered them to leave their home, Pokroy decided to leave their house and head to a friend's place.

“We can imagine emergency services are just stretched right now,” she said. “I guess it's heading up towards Wilden, which is just terrible. All of it is just terrible.”

She noted Clifton Road was packed full of people who had been trying to get a good view of the McDougall Creek fire, making their evacuation much slower than it could have been.

Photo: Contributed North Clifton fire visible from North Glenmore.

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.

The wildfire in the Clifton Road north area is growing and traveling up the hillside.

Fire crews are gathering in Wilden and on Upper Canyon Drive North.

Clifton Road is closed at High Road.

Residents who are leaving the area tell Castanet their evacuation was slowed by people who had gathered to watch the West Kelowna fire.

ORIGINAL 10:10 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is rushing to a fire in the area of Clifton Road North.

Details are limited at this point but police have also been called in to manage traffic.

More to come…

Photo: Contributed A fire is now burning above Clifton Road North on the Kelowna side of the lake.