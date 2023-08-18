UBCO students unveil mural along Harvey next to the Landmark buildings

A group of UBCO students met at the Landmark buildings in Kelowna on Thursday to unveil their latest mural painting, a psychedelic take on wild horses running through the valley.

"The time has flown on by since we started. We had six weeks to complete this project and it felt like we started a week ago, so to have it complete now, it’s like I still don’t believe it," said UBCO student Troy Teichrib. "I still don’t think we’re fully complete, but we are and I’m super pumped to have the committee here and have a barbeque and to have a fun time doing this."

This mural is the latest addition to a series of murals in the city that have been brought to life in previous years by the students of David and Jorden Doody.

“We’ve done four murals. We’ve done a turtle, a salmon, a heron, and now wild horses. The wild horses is by far the biggest mural we’ve done, almost doubling the square footage of our last mural. It’s almost 4,000 square feet, which means a lot of gallons of paint,” said David.

Fourth year student Aliana Voshell adds, “I kind of learned a lot of different techniques really. I’m an abstract artist, so for me it’s based on feeling or what you’re kind of feeling that day, where this is so realistic taken with an abstract approach. It’s really nice. I’ve learned a lot from them.”

The Doodys say they really want their students experience to be fleshed out so that at the end of the program, they feel that they’ve touched every part of the mural and they’re confident enough from their experience to start muralling themselves.

"The whole dream of this project for us is to cultivate a mural painting scene here locally. Not that there’s not already one, but to make it even bigger and richer so that we have young artists who are putting their ideas on walls," said David.

The Doodys tell Castanet there’s plans for more murals from UBCO in the future.

You can find the wild horses mural along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna where the highway meets Kirschner road.