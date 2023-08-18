Several events have been cancelled due to the ongoing wildfire situation

Photo: Facebook

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.

The Glenmore Landfill is closed to all non-commercial traffic due to the ongoing Clifton/McKinley wildfire.

Residents are also advised waste collection could be delayed as a result of the fire.

"Traffic to the landfill can contribute to congestion on Glenmore Drive which is, and will continue to be, a critical thoroughfare for firefighters travelling to and from the site of the wildfire," the city said in a news release.

"Residents are asked to avoid the area to help clear the way for emergency crews."

For residents expecting waste collection, carts should be put onto the street on their scheduled pickup days but should return them to their property if waste is not collected by 7 p.m.

Should the situation worsen, residents may be asked to store their waste for days, or even weeks.

UPDATE 9:20 a.m.

Two events scheduled for Kelowna this weekend have been cancelled due to the unfolding wildfire situation across the Central Okanagan.

The Downtown Kelowna Association has cancelled Saturday's Show N Shine on Bernard Avenue.

"While this was a difficult decision to make, the health and safety of all is of utmost priority," said DKA executive director Mark Burley.

"The fires burning in Kelowna and West Kelowna remain active and unpredictable. Cancellation of the event will assist in keeping downtown Kelowna roadways accessible to emergency crews."

Refunds for all registration and vendors will be made available.

The Kelowna ComiCon convention this weekend has also been cancelled.

"Many of those in attendance this weekend are being personally affected by these fires. Our hearts go out to you at this time," a release states.

"Kelowna has declared a state of emergency, and, while we would love to be a ray of sunshine this weekend, we feel that prioritizing the health and safety of our patrons is of the utmost importance. With this in mind, we have decided that the best course of action is to postpone the event this weekend."

Organizers are looking for alternate dates. Stay tuned.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

The City of West Kelowna has cancelled Friday's Music in the Park program.

The weekly concert series has been postponed due to poor air quality resulting from the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Recreation and Culture staff will work with event planners and performers to determine a new date.