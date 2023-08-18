Many parks close, events cancel due to Central Okanagan wildfires

Photo: file photo

UDPATE 4:25 p.m.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has closed the majority of regional parks due to the extreme fire hazard in the region.

“Due to the dynamic nature of the fire situation in the Central Okanagan, we are closing parks to keep park visitors safe, protect our natural spaces and reduce critical resource strain on fire crews across the region,” said Wayne Darlington, RDCO Director of Parks Services.

Closed parks include:

Robert Lake Regional Park

Mission Creek Regional Park (area east of Leckie and south of Mission Creek)

Shannon Lake Regional Park

Trepanier Creek Greenway Regional Park

Coldham Regional Park

Kopje Regional Park

Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour Regional Park

Stephens Coyote Regional Park

Mill Creek Regional Park

Scenic Canyon Regional Park

Mission Creek Greenway (Phase 2)

KLO Creek Regional Park

Black Mountain - sntsk'il'nt?n Regional Park

Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park

Upper Lebanon Creek Greenway Regional Park (upstream of South Perimeter Way)

Lower Glen Canyon Regional Park

Goats Peak Regional Park

Kalamoir Regional Park

The City of Kelowna has also closed Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery has postponed the Sarah McLachlan concert.

The concert was scheduled for Monday, August 21st.

s being postponed due to the local state of emergency issued by the City of West Kelowna as a result of the active and unpredictable wildfires in the region. We are very disappointed to have to make this decision as we have been looking forward to welcoming guests travelling from across Canada to attend this very special concert," the social media post said.

UPDATE 3 p.m.

Saturday's BC Football Conference game between the Okanagan Sun and Langley Rams has been postponed.

The game was scheduled for the Apple Bowl.

The league announced postponement Friday due to wildfires burning in in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

The league and the two teams are working to reschedule to game.

Twenty years ago the Sun were forced to postpone a regular season game when the military took over the Apple Bowl as a staging area during the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire.

UPDATE 2:35 p.m.

Due to extreme fire conditions across the region and the closure of the Glenmore Landfill, all curbside collection of garbage, yard waste and recycling is suspended until further notice. The Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre in West Kelowna is also closed until further notice.

Residents are asked to bring their carts back in from the curb if they were brought out today. Given the dynamic fire situation in the region, all residents should be prepared to store garbage, yard waste and recyclables for days to weeks. Wherever possible, please store garbage, yard waste and recyclables in a garage or away from the outside of your home where it may pose a fire risk.

For up to date information on waste collection, please visit rdco.com/recycle or download the Recycle Coach app for notifications.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.

The Glenmore Landfill is closed to all non-commercial traffic due to the ongoing Clifton/McKinley wildfire.

Residents are also advised waste collection could be delayed as a result of the fire.

"Traffic to the landfill can contribute to congestion on Glenmore Drive which is, and will continue to be, a critical thoroughfare for firefighters travelling to and from the site of the wildfire," the city said in a news release.

"Residents are asked to avoid the area to help clear the way for emergency crews."

For residents expecting waste collection, carts should be put onto the street on their scheduled pickup days but should return them to their property if waste is not collected by 7 p.m.

Should the situation worsen, residents may be asked to store their waste for days, or even weeks.

UPDATE 9:20 a.m.

Two events scheduled for Kelowna this weekend have been cancelled due to the unfolding wildfire situation across the Central Okanagan.

The Downtown Kelowna Association has cancelled Saturday's Show N Shine on Bernard Avenue.

"While this was a difficult decision to make, the health and safety of all is of utmost priority," said DKA executive director Mark Burley.

"The fires burning in Kelowna and West Kelowna remain active and unpredictable. Cancellation of the event will assist in keeping downtown Kelowna roadways accessible to emergency crews."

Refunds for all registration and vendors will be made available.

The Kelowna ComiCon convention this weekend has also been cancelled.

"Many of those in attendance this weekend are being personally affected by these fires. Our hearts go out to you at this time," a release states.

"Kelowna has declared a state of emergency, and, while we would love to be a ray of sunshine this weekend, we feel that prioritizing the health and safety of our patrons is of the utmost importance. With this in mind, we have decided that the best course of action is to postpone the event this weekend."

Organizers are looking for alternate dates. Stay tuned.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

The City of West Kelowna has cancelled Friday's Music in the Park program.

The weekly concert series has been postponed due to poor air quality resulting from the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Recreation and Culture staff will work with event planners and performers to determine a new date.