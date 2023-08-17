Kelowna RCMP searching for 'high risk' missing woman

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP need your help to locate a missing woman who is considered at high risk.

The family of Taylor Bull, 30, reported her missing Thursday, August 17 at 8:50 a.m.

"Ms. Bull has not been seen or heard from since August 15, 2023, and was last seen at the family home located at 500 block of Stanley Crescent," says RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The family says Bull suffers from a serious health concern and they are concerned about her welfare.

Ms. Bull is described as:

Height: five-foot-one

Hair: Bleach Blonde

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Weight: 130 pounds

Eyes: Blue

"The RCMP and family are extremely concerned for the well-being of Taylor Bull and are asking the public to be vigilant, and if you locate her, please keep her within your sights and call 9-1-1 immediately," says Della-Paolera.