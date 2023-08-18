Annual Youth Canoe Journey from Vernon to Penticton kicks off next week

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

A group of Okanagan Indigenous youth and RCMP officers will take to the waters of Okanagan Lake next week for the annual Youth Canoe Journey.

The annual event kicks off next Monday and will run through until Friday, with the group of about 30 launching from Vernon and canoeing down to Penticton. The teams will stop at designated rest stops along the lake where they'll camp overnight.

“The primary aim of this initiative is to foster stronger community relationships between aboriginal communities and the RCMP while also providing Indigenous youths with essential education on water safety,” says Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP.

Const. Della-Paolera says the initiative helps encourage communication, team work and mutual respect between the youth and the officers involved.

"Connecting our youth to the land and water is a transformative journey of rediscovery and empowerment,” says Const. Rolly Williams of the First Nation Policing Unit.

“The goal is to help young indigenous individuals strengthen their sense of identity, build resilience and cultivate an appreciation for traditions passed down. These voyages are something I participate in and truly cherish the teachings and the experiences each time I take part.”