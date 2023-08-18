Recent transplant to Kelowna alarmed over manmade rock dams in Mission Creek

Photo: Brian Smith Brian Smith is concerned about manmade rock dams in Mission Creek.

A man who recently moved to Kelowna was surprised by the backlash he received for a social media post calling out people for building rock dams on Mission Creek.

Brian Smith, who recently move to the Okanagan from the Fraser Valley, took down a post to the Kelowna Alert Facebook page because of the vitriol fired his way after he posted a picture showing how people had blocked up parts of the waterway along the Mission Creek Greenway using stones from the creek bed.

Some people who commented said that similar activity had been going on for years. Smith says he posted because he was concerned about damage to fish habitat.

He took the photo after going for a walk on the greenway Tuesday. “I’ve been noticing a lot of that rock construction all up and down. That was a new spot for me to check out and my girlfriend said it was one of her favourite spots that she used to go to a couple of years ago. She said it looked completely different now from all the stuff people have done.”

This comes at a time of unprecedented drought in B.C. The Okanagan was just upgraded to Level 5 drought conditions today, the highest classification according to the province’s Water Management Branch.

The photos he took appear to show a number of man-made rock pools in the one stretch of Mission Creek. “There was multiple almost like re-laning of the river. So, redirecting the water instead of going in its natural flow, “ explains Smith. “There was even like a stagnant pool at the opposite side of where I took the picture.”

He used to live near the Chilliwack River. While he would come across occasional cases of illegal campers disturbing the river, there was nothing to the extent of what he saw in Mission Creek.

The creek is habitat for multiple important aquatic and terrestrial species, notably stream spawning populations of kokanee of the upper Okanagan Basin.

Smith hopes that going public with his concerns will get the attention of authorities to better monitor what’s happening on the waterway.

Castanet has contacted the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. A response is expected in the next few days.