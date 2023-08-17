Much of BC's Interior now at a Level 5 drought

Photo: BC gov. Much of the province is now under a Level 5 drought, shown in dark red on the map.

Much of British Columbia's Southern Interior is now under a Level 5 drought – the highest level of drought a region can be classified at.

Thursday morning, the province's Water Management Branch updated its drought classifications, upgrading the Okanagan, Similkameen, Nicola, Coldwater River, Lower Thompson, Eastern Pacific Range, Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast basins from Level 4 to Level 5.

The Southeast corner of the province remains under Level 4 drought conditions.

This now brings 19 of B.C.'s 34 water basins to the most extreme drought level – an unprecedented situation in the province.

Last week, B.C.'s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma noted the summer of 2021 was considered a “historic drought year” in B.C., when just one single water basin entered Level 5 drought conditions in late-September. This summer has far exceeded those conditions.

Under the province's drought classification rubric, Level 5 means “adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain.”

Ma said last week that B.C. is seeing the effects of a changing global climate, where extreme weather conditions occur more frequently. July was the hottest month ever recorded on the planet.

Metro Vancouver already implemented Stage 2 watering restrictions earlier this month, which prohibits all lawn watering. Kelowna remains under Stage 1 water restrictions, which limits lawn watering to three days a week.

The extremely dry summer across the province has contributed to the extreme wildfire season in many parts of B.C. This week, temperatures have also spiked across much of the Southern Interior, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s.

Ma, along with Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston, will be holding another press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to provide an update on the province's drought, wildfire and heat situation. Castanet will be hosting a live stream of the press conference.