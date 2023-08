Photo: Brayden Ursel

There's a messy situation on Glenmore Road Thursday morning.

The northbound lane is covered with debris, possibly soil or manure, near the intersection of Glenmore Road and Kane Road.

Crews are on the scene cleaning up the mess. A Castanet reporter indicates there is no smell associated with the spill and traffic appears to be flowing as usual as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Castanet has reached out to the city of Kelowna for more information.