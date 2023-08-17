Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP looking for ‘bozo’ behind fireworks

Contributed

UPDATE 1:38 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is hoping the RCMP will be able to track down whomever was responsible for setting off fireworks along the waterfront last night.

The display went off right around the same time firefighters responded to a brush fire in Rotary Marsh Park, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. That fire is believed to have been sparked by a cigarette.

“Some bozo several properties down started setting off fireworks. So I guess he didn’t know there was so many police and fire personnel so close to him,” said KFD fire prevention officer Paul Johnson. “I followed up with the RCMP fire investigator this morning and once we get a name and address, we’re going to be issuing tickets if we can.”

“If they can give me an address, there’s a high probability that I will be issuing multiple bylaw offence notice tickets for the setting off of the fireworks.”

Johnson calls it a bizarre situation considering the city is under an extreme wildfire threat and the use of fireworks has been prohibited for years. He says the majority of the public in Kelowna is very well versed in fire prevention measures.

“The problem is as soon as maybe alcohol or drugs are involved, people don’t have the same mental ability to be forward thinking and do preventative measures.”

The City of Kelowna issued a public service announcement Thursday advising of strong winds in the forecast. It warns people against using fireworks, advises extreme caution with smoking materials and gives a heads-up to watch out for falling branches or trees.

When asked about how to make sure tourists are aware of such warnings, Johnson admitted that’s a challenge.

“We have a budget. We try to educate people based on our abilities. The reality is yeah, if you’ve got somebody from another country visiting they might not be aware," he said.

“Ignorance of a law in a local jurisdiction, that’s not an excuse. We can be enforcement-driven after the fact and issue tickets and fines and such, but the reality is that doesn't stop the fire. We still have a fire that we might be dealing with,” he added.

The city is asking anyone who notices smoke or fire in any park to immediately call 9-1-1 to speak to the fire department or *5-5-5-5 on their cell phone for the BC Wildfire Service.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

Someone set off fireworks in downtown Kelowna Wednesday night at the height of one of the worst wildfire seasons in the province’s history.

It happened in the same area and at around the same time as the Kelowna Fire Department was responding to reports of a brush fire in Rotary Marsh Park at approximately 9:30 p.m.

It’s a frightening sight for many. Wildfires are burning very close to the city and a single spark could cause a catastrophic event as Kelowna marks the 20th anniversary of the devastating Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire.

A Castanet reader shared a video that shows several fireworks going off over the waterfront.

A firefighter at the scene of the fire call near Manhattan Road and Sunset Drive told Castanet he believed crews had managed to put out the small blaze.

The use of fireworks is prohibited in the City of Kelowna except for special events with a fireworks permit.