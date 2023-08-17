Fireworks go off as Kelowna Fire Department respond to brush fire at Rotary Marsh Park

Contributed

Someone set off fireworks in downtown Kelowna Wednesday night at the height of one of the worst wildfire seasons in the province’s history.

It happened in the same area and at around the same time as the Kelowna Fire Department was responding to reports of a brush fire in Rotary Marsh Park at approximately 9:30 p.m.

It’s a frightening sight for many. Wildfires are burning very close to the city and a single spark could cause a catastrophic event as Kelowna marks the 20th anniversary of the devastating Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire.

A Castanet reader shared a video that shows several fireworks going off over the waterfront.

A firefighter at the scene of the fire call near Manhattan Road and Sunset Drive told Castanet he believed crews had managed to put out the small blaze.

The use of fireworks is prohibited in the City of Kelowna except for special events with a fireworks permit.