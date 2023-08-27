Meet Me at the Market: Designer finds right fit with Kelowna Farmers’ & Crafters’ Market

Photo: Cindy Nyilas Cindy Nyilas and J. Clark at their Okanagan Falls home studio.

Meet Me at the Markets is a recurring series highlighting the stories behind the many vendors and food producers who make up the Kelowna Farmers' & Crafters' Market.

They’ve been a fixture at the Kelowna Crafters’ & Farmers’ Market for 18 seasons.

MonnoM Artwear is the brainchild of Cindy Myilas, who brought years of experience in Canadian garment industry and her industrial sewing machines with her when she decided to move to the Okanagan from Ontario.

"I found that, hey, there is a way that I can make clothes and sell them directly and not have to work in the garment industry," says Nyilas, who has 35 years in clothing design under her belt.

"I was working way too hard, freelancing for too many labels. Coming out here was a time for a change, but as it turns out, I’m a clothes maker. So I just kept on making clothes, but just under the one label, just my label."

Along with her partner J. Clark, she runs MonnoM Artwear out of a home studio in Okanagan Falls.

"J. does all the cutting and all the finishing. I do the design, mainly in the winter, and all the sewing, all the pattern work. If anything is hand-dyed, he’s done that, and we go to markets together. So it’s a two-man team," she explains.

What sets MonnoM apart is that they can custom design and tailor a piece of clothing, something Nyilas says they have done for many clients.

"Someone can come in and say, I like that design, but I’d like it in purple. If I have the fabric, I’ll make it in the color you want. And if you happen to be a little bit taller or a little bit more petite, then I can also custom fit it."

Nyilas adds that the garment industry tries to put people into narrow boxes, and that’s not where most of us live. "We’re all different. I’m personally of the mind that you should be able to be yourself, not a size 2, to fit into what’s out there.

"You should be yourself and then have the garments work for you, not the other way around."

She chose to sell her creations through the Kelowna Farmers’ & Crafters’ Market because of the opportunity to meet face-to-face with clients.

"From the get-go, it was just such a warm environment and so direct with people," she says, noting that their setup has evolved a lot over the years, going from a camper-van and small tent to a four-tent display with three changing rooms.

"We use our full space and make it like a boutique. It has evolved, and some of our original customers are still with us. It’s just such a supportive market, it really is."