Group wants to slash price tag for Parkinson Recreation Centre redevelopment

Cindy White

As the City of Kelowna was setting up for a public information session Tuesday the future of recreation facilities in the community, another group was setting just around the corner.

They are opposed to the city’s plan to borrow $241 million, the bulk of it for redevelopment of the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

“It just seems to be that the city kind of said, oh, let’s build a recreational centre. Well, how much should we spend? Oh, it doesn’t matter, let’s just design one,” said Susan Ames of Concerned Kelowna Residents for Financial Accountability.

She argues that if Toronto can build a $93 million new recreation centre with a pool facility, library and other amenities, Kelowna should be able to come in under $100 million for Parkinson.

“We should get the designers from Toronto to come design us one that has all the same facilities in it for like half the price. So, I think what the city could do is maybe go back and sharpen their pencil and find a less expensive option.”

Ames wanted the borrowing to be added as a referendum during the last municipal election.

In late July, council approved moving forward with the borrowing bylaw, triggering an Alternative Approval Process (AAP) as required by the Community Charter.

Under provisions of the AAP more than 10 per cent of registered voters would have to object through a formal process to put a halt to the bylaw.

“We’re following that process. It’s one that we’ve done as a city, consistently, when it’s looked at major borrowing, and it’s a tool that’s widely used across the province,” explained Derek Edstrom, divisional director of partnerships and investments with the City of Kelowna.

He says holding a referendum is expensive. “And it’s something that we know it’s something is a priority of council, we know it’s a priority of the community and we’ve heard from a number of stakeholders who would like us to move forward with the rebuild of Parkinson Rec Centre."

Some members of the public who showed up to the information session at Rutland Activity Centre wanted to know about other projects, including changes to the sports fields in Rutland.

“There was some rumour that maybe it might be moved,” said Ruth Mellor, who was there on behalf of the Central Okanagan Community Garden Association to ask questions about the community garden at Rutland Sports Fields.

“We’ve had that with other gardens like the DeHart and West Kelowna where they’re building the high school. We like to keep on top of things, so we attend all of these presentations.

Mellor said she was told the city doesn’t know yet how the optimization of the sports fields in Rutland will affect the community garden.

The next information sessions on the AAP and the future of city recreation projects are Thursday, Aug. 17 at Capital News Centre from 2-5 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 3-6 p.m. at Parkinson Recreation Centre.