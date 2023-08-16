Environment Canada says strong winds, lightning could worsen wildfire conditions

Photo: Contributed

The heat is bad enough, but now those battling wildfires in the Southern Interior have something else to worry about.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising of widespread gusty winds and a risk of thunderstorms in many parts of the Interior in the next few days. It advises that strong, gusty winds are shifting from the southwest to the northeast.

“Widespread southwesterly winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 will develop Thursday morning and switch to northwesterly 20 km/h gusting to 50 Thursday midday (Central Interior) or overnight and into Friday (Southern Interior) as a dry cold front passes," Environment Canada warns.



“Instability along the cold front may lead to the development of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, The main hazard is localized severe winds with speeds up to or above 70 km/h and dry lightning."

The wind is expected to worsen wildfire conditions across the region. The risk of dry lightning could also spark new fires at a time when resources are already stretched thin.

Environment Canada is also advising people the wind could break tree branches and notes that drought-stricken trees might be at risk. The wind could also create challenging boating conditions.

Most of the Southern Interior is already under a heat warning, and special air quality statements have been issued because of the thick blanket of wildfire smoke over the region.