New Kelowna brewery gets initial approval from city

Photo: Britannia Brewing

Ever wonder what became of the old Hiram Walker distillery at the edge of Kelowna's northern boundary?

The property at 8999 Jim Bailey Rd. will once again begin pumping out alcoholic beverages - but of a different sort.

Britannia Brewing, based out of the Lower Mainland, received initial approval for a liquor license from city council Tuesday for a 187 person brewpub on the premises.

The licensed area would include space for 97 indoor and 90 outdoor patrons. Proposed hours of operation would be from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

"We purchased the land two-and a-half years ago said Lloyd Kinney, one of the company owners, during Tuesday's public hearing.

"This allows us to relocate our manufacturing facility. It made more sense to bring it here."

The 8,900 square foot building will include the food primary operation in the front of house with the brewery in the back.

An old guard shack will be preserved for office space.

Kinney says the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch has already approved their location for manufacturing only. He expects overall construction to be complete within three to four weeks.

Final approval of the liquor license still has to come from the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.