Okanagan College student transforms passion for music into successful career as a DJ

Himrose Baja, an alumnus of Kelowna's Okanagan College, has transformed his childhood passion for music into a thriving career as a DJ, blending Punjabi melodies with contemporary hip-hop beats.

From a young age, Baja felt a special connection to the Punjabi music that resonated throughout his home, thanks to his mother's choice of tunes.

Through a distinctive music production course at Okanagan College, he has channeled this energy into creating his own unique tracks, fusing Punjabi language with dynamic hip-hop rhythms.

Himrose, who initially arrived at OC as an international student and now stands as a Canadian permanent resident residing in Kelowna, is on the brink of unveiling six original compositions this summer.

These compositions bear the mark of his artistry, which he honed during his time at OC while pursuing a certificate from the Audio Engineering and Music Production (AEMP) program.

"The program has been instrumental in shaping my path. It equipped me with the skills and knowledge essential for success in the music industry," said Himrose.

"The program's personalized and professional approach bolstered my confidence to embark on my musical career. I wholeheartedly endorse the AEMP program for those aspiring to make their mark in the music world."

The AEMP certificate course entails comprehensive coursework and guidance covering subjects such as signal processing, live sound engineering, and digital audio recording.

"The language that first carried music to my ears was Punjabi, and an immediate connection formed. It was then that I knew my future lay within the music industry. Seeing individuals like me crafting music was truly inspiring," said Himrose.

Himrose's burgeoning career experienced a pivotal turning point at the recent You at OC event, where he showcased his prowess as a DJ. This occasion offered prospective students an insight into OC's academic programs and services while marking a decisive moment in Himrose's journey.

"Performing at the You at OC event was a major milestone for me. With my professors and peers in attendance, I was fueled by a strong belief in my abilities," he said.

In hindsight, Himrose regards the AEMP program at Okanagan College as one of the most transformative courses in his life.

"I operate as a DJ under the name Hamy Shah, and my career is soaring. I'm in demand for parties, weddings, and special events. These are exhilarating times for me."